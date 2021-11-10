Indian-Origin Scientist Mihir Named Primary Contributor of Moderna's COVID Jab

A scientist of Indian origin has been identified by Moderna as the primary contributor to its COVID-19 vaccine.

A filing by the company for its patent application for the coronavirus vaccine using the revolutionary RNA technique listed Pune-educated bioinformatics scientist Mihir Metkar as the "first-named inventor", a designation that usually recognises the primary contributor to the invention.

He is also listed as one of the inventors in two other COVID-19 vaccine patent applications by Moderna to the US Patent Office.