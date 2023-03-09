Indian-Origin Professor Sues US College Over Gender & Racial Discrimination

Lakshmi Balachandra, an Indian-origin associate professor of entrepreneurship at Babson College in Massachusetts, United States, has filed a lawsuit against the private business school, alleging gender and racial discrimination.

In a complaint filed in a US District Court in Boston on 27 February, Balachandra alleged, "Babson favors white and male faculty and predominantly reserves awards and privileges for them," reported The Boston Globe.

According to the publication, Balachandra said she lost career opportunities and faced economic and emotional distress because of the mistreatment – and that the college administration ignored her complaints.