Indian-Origin Policy Expert Neera Tanden Named White House Staff Secretary

Indian-origin political consultant Neera Tanden was named the White House staff secretary on Friday, 22 October, putting her in a key 'behind-the-scenes' role.

Neera Tanden, 51, will be the first Indian-American and the first person of colour to hold the position.

She was born in Massachusetts in 1970 to parents from India, who divorced when she was five. Tanden and her brother were brought up by their mother.

She currently serves as a senior advisor to US President Joe Biden.