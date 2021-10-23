Indian-Origin Policy Expert Neera Tanden Named White House Staff Secretary

Indian-origin political consultant Neera Tanden was named the White House staff secretary on 22 October.
Indian-origin political consultant Neera Tanden was named the White House staff secretary on Friday, 22 October, putting her in a key 'behind-the-scenes' role.
Neera Tanden, 51, will be the first Indian-American and the first person of colour to hold the position.
She was born in Massachusetts in 1970 to parents from India, who divorced when she was five. Tanden and her brother were brought up by their mother.
She currently serves as a senior advisor to US President Joe Biden.
Tanden’s big promotion comes eight months after her name was pulled following resistance from Democratic and Republican senators for her controversial tweets.
A White House official described Tanden’s new role as “the central nervous system of the White House", reported The Indian Express.
Tanden is the president and CEO of the liberal think tank Center for American Progress.
She also served as the director of domestic policy for the Obama-Biden presidential campaign.
She started her career as an associate director for domestic policy in former president Bill Clinton’s White House and also worked as a senior policy adviser to the first lady.
Neera Tanden will be replacing Jessica Hertz who recently announced her decision to step down from her role.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
