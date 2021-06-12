Indian-Origin Journo Megha Rajagopalan Wins Pulitzer Prize

An Indian-origin journalist Megha Rajagopalan, along with two contributors, has won the US' top journalism award, the Pulitzer Prize in the international reporting category for innovative investigative reports using satellite technology to expose the prisons and mass internment camps secretly built by China for detaining thousands of Uighur Muslims in its Xinjiang region.

Rajagopalan along with her two colleagues works at BuzzFeed News. Their prizes were announced by the Pulitzer Board on Friday, 11 June.

Another Indian-origin journalist, Tampa Bay Times' Neil Bedi, won the Pulitzer Prize for local reporting. Bedi exposed a law enforcement initiative that used computer modelling to identify people believed to be future crime suspects. About 1,000 people were monitored under the programme, including children.