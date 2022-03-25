UK's India-Origin Finance Minister Rishi Sunak Asked About Wife's Russia Links

Sunak was asked on live TV about his family's potential links to Russia.

"It's been reported that you've got family links to Russia, that your wife apparently has a stake in the Indian consultancy firm Infosys," a Sky News reporter stated during the TV interview with Sunak.

"They operate in Moscow, they have an office there, they have a delivery office there. They've got a connection to the Alpha Bank in Moscow. Are you giving advice to others that you're not following in your own home?" the reporter asked.

Sunak's response was that while he was an elected politician, he was accountable to the people regarding his government's policies.