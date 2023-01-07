Indian-Origin Doctor Resuscitates Co-Passenger Who Had 2 Cardiac Arrests Mid-Air

Air India crew frantically searched for a doctor on-board, when a 43-year old man suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the flight’s aisle.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
An Indian-origin British doctor has described his five-hour long battle as he attempted to save a passenger’s life while on an India-bound long-haul flight.
Air India crew frantically searched for a doctor on-board when a 43-year old man suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the flight’s aisle.
Solely aided by onboard medical supplies and various items from passengers, Dr Vemala resuscitated the man twice. The doctor said that he would remember the incident for the rest of his life.
"Obviously during my medical training, it was something I had experience dealing with, but never 40,000 feet in the air," he stated.
It took the medico close to an hour of resuscitation before the man regaled consciousness, assisted by the airline’s emergency medical kit.
"Luckily, they had an emergency kit, which to my utter surprise, included resuscitative medication to enable life support," he said.
After a word with other passengers onboard, Vermala was able to procure a blood pressure machine, pulse oximeter, heart-rate monitor, and glucose meter, which helped him gain a little more insight into the man’s vitals.
But as the man regained consciousness and spoke a few words to the doctor, he suddenly plunged into cardiac arrest again.
According to a press release, the medico said:
It was at the Mumbai Airport, that the pilot arranged for a landing, amid rising concern regarding his condition. Subsequently, emergency crews took over and transported the passenger to safety, after he, with tears in his eyes, thanked Vemala for saving his life.
Vemala added:
“Obviously during my medical training, it was something I had experience dealing with, but never 40,000 feet in the air," he further said, according to the hospital's press release.