Indian-Origin Civil Rights Lawyer Nominated As US Federal Judge 

In the fourth slate of judicial nominations, President Joe Biden announced the nomination of Sarla Vidya Nagala, an Indian American civil rights lawyer and the current Deputy Chief, Major Crimes Unit at the US Attorney's Office, to the post of Federal Judge for the district of Connecticut.
If her nomination is confirmed by the Senate, she would be the first judge of South Asian descent to serve in the District Court of Connecticut.
Sarla Vidya Nagala has been working with the hate crimes unit as a federal prosecutor since 2012 where she assumed several leadership roles, including hate crimes coordinator and assistant US attorney. Previously, she worked as an associate at Munger, Tolls and Olson in San Francisco. She received her law degree from the University of California and her Bachelor’s degree in public policy from Stanford. She started her legal career as a law clerk for Judge Susan Graber.
This nomination among others can be considered a step towards fulfilling the promise of diversity in US courts.
(with inputs from PTI and American Bazaar)
Published: 17 Jun 2021,04:34 PM IST