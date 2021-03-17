Indian-Origin Bizwoman at Climate Change Meet with US VP Harris

An Indian-American entrepreneur participated in a round-table meeting with US Vice-President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, 16 March, and sought her support for a global plastic policy, reported PTI.

The meet was part of the Biden Administration’s “Help is Here” tour that outlines the benefits of the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package, better known as the American Rescue Plan.

Lalitha Chittoor, along with her daughter, was present at the meeting with Harris and her partner Doug Emhoff in Denver, Colorado, to discuss the administration’s sustainable policies to counter climate change.