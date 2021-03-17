Indian-Origin Bizwoman at Climate Change Meet with US VP Harris

An Indian-American entrepreneur participated in a round-table meeting with US Vice-President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, 16 March, and sought her support for a global plastic policy, reported PTI.
The meet was part of the Biden Administration’s “Help is Here” tour that outlines the benefits of the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package, better known as the American Rescue Plan.
Lalitha Chittoor, along with her daughter, was present at the meeting with Harris and her partner Doug Emhoff in Denver, Colorado, to discuss the administration’s sustainable policies to counter climate change.
Voicing her support for small businesses, Harris said, “Our small business leaders are not just that. You are civic leaders, community leaders and role models,” reported PTI.
“Our small businesses hire from the community, uplift it, have regular customers who come in and you can understand if they're having a bad day and you already know what they want. They don't even have to put in an order,” the report further quoted the US Vice-President as saying.
Chittoor's primary customers are restaurants, federal government, state government, cafeterias at school, prison, hospital, et al, reported PTI. The company, which is run by women, also extends support to widows in India.
The other participants in the round-table meet were owner of Maria Empanada Lorena Cantarovici, Jack Briggs of Springs Rescue Mission and owner of Colorado Artisan Gabriela Salizar.
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined