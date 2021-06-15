Indian Man Goes Missing in New York

A 29-year-old Indian man based in the United States has gone missing.

Bhavik Bhandari, an employee of Bank of America New York, was last seen by his roommate at his apartment in Washington Heights on Thursday, 10 June.

A close friend of Bhandari told his family that there have been some transactions on his bank card since Thursday, although the money has been credited back to his account.

His family and friends are circulating messages on social media to help find him.