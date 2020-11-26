NRIs Rally in Support of Farmers Over Contested Farm Bills

The diaspora came together, reiterating a slogan that India was built on: ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’. Tara Bahl Diaspora in Los Angeles prepare to their banners to protest in solidarity for the rights of Indian farmers. | (Photo: Accessed by Tara Bahl) The Indian American The diaspora came together, reiterating a slogan that India was built on: ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and neighbouring states are marching to the national capital on Thursday, 26 November. According to the All India Kisan Sabha, they are coming prepared with food and bedding for a 'Bharat Bandh', prepared to spend as much time as required until their demands are met. Farmers have been planning the protests for two months to hold a march on Constitution Day against the Centre's new farm laws that aim at bringing reforms by removing middlemen and improving farmers' earnings by allowing them to sell their produce in the commercial market.