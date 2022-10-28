3 Indian Students Killed, 4 Injured in US Road Accident

Image used for representational purposes only.
In a tragic incident, three Indian students died in a road accident after their car collided with another vehicle in Massachusetts, United States (US) on Thursday, 27 October.
Apart from the deceased, four other Indian students also sustained injuries in the accident, including 23-year-old Manoj Reddy Donda, 22-year-old Sridhar Reddy Chinthakunta, 23-year-old Vijith Reddy Gummala, and 22-year-old Hima Ishwarya Siddireddy.
The incident occurred at around 5:30 am on Thursday.
The authorities identified the victims of the car as foreign students studying at the University of New Haven and one at Sacred Heart University.
The driver and the sole occupant of the other vehicle was also transported to the Fairview Medical Center.
The state police have notified the family members of the deceased and the injured along with the Consulate General of India in New York.
Further, the Sheffield Police Department and the state police detective unit are investigating how the collision occurred.
