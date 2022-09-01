Organisers Apologise for Bulldozer in Indian I-Day Rally in New Jersey Towns

The Indian Business Association (IBA), apologised on Tuesday, 30 August, for bringing a bulldozer to an Indian Independence Day parade in two New Jersey towns, describing it as "a divisive image that did not reflect our mission."

IBA President Chandrakant Patel offered "his sincere apologies for certain aspects of our 2022 Indian Independence Day Parade that reflected poorly on our organisation and offended the Indian American minority groups, especially Muslims, from the local area, and across the state, and country."

The letter, addressed to Edison Mayor Samip Joshi (who is an Indian American himself) and Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac, comes a week after a council meeting in Edison in which a group of people belonging to the Indian diaspora had gathered and defended the inclusion of the bulldozer.