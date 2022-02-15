Indian-Origin Neil Basu Likely Candidate To Become New Scotland Yard Chief

Basu grew up in Stafford, where he studied at Walton High School, according to Daily Mail.

After graduating with a degree in economics from Nottingham University, he joined the Met Police in 1992 after a brief stint at his first job at Barclays Bank.

He was promoted to chief of counterterrorism and specialist operations, after which he was appointed as the director of the College of Policing.

Basu's claim to worldwide fame was during an incident at London Bridge two years ago, when he and his team shot dead a terror convict named Usman Khan, The Guardian reported.

Basu has been vocal about the racial discrimination that he has suffered throughout his life, especially during his childhood.

While giving his statement to British MPs on the Home Affairs Select Committee in May 2019, Basu said that he had spent his whole life "dealing with racism," and he therefore had an understanding of the problems that ethnic minority communities in the country face with respect to racism, the BBC reported.