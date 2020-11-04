4 Indian-Origin Democrats Re-Elected to House of Representatives

All four Indian-origin democrats – Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, Dr Ami Bera and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal – have been re-elected to the US House of Representatives.
Raja Krishnamoorthi, 47, who was born in New Delhi, defeated Preston Nelson of the Libertarian Party and bagged nearly 71 percent of the votes cast, PTI reported. This will be his third consecutive term as a lawmaker.
Ro Khanna, 44, won against Ritesh Tandon, 48, of the Republican Party with a margin of more than 50 percentage points making this his third-consecutive win from the 17th Congressional district of California, The Indian Express reported.
Easily Winning the seventh Congressional District of California for the fifth consecutive term, Dr Ami Bera defeated the Republican candidate Buzz Paterson by more than 25 per cent points.
Indian-American congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who was born in Chennai, also secured a win against Republican Craig Keller with a huge 70 percentage points in the seventh Congressional district of Washington. This was a third consecutive time winning this election.
The 1.8 million members of the India-American community have also been instrumental in this year’s US Presidential Election.
(With inputs from PTI and the Indian Express)
Published: undefined