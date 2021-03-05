‘Indian-Americans Taking Over US, It’s Amazing’: Biden to Dr Mohan

Dr Mohan was one of the scientists on the historic mission of landing the Perseverance rover on Mars, as the Guidance, Navigation, and Controls (GN&C) Operations Lead.

In the seven minutes as the Perseverance rover decelerated from 12,000 to 2mph, helped by a supersonic parachute and landed in a safe spot on Mars, Dr Swati Mohan became the face of the mission to the world.

The landing – and her bindi – both made her new fans take to social media.

Dr Mohan grew up in Washington DC and Virginia, after her parents moved to the US from Bengaluru when she was only a year old.