Indian-Americans Remain Vulnerable to Hate Crimes, Says FBI Report

Sikh Americans and Muslim Americans experienced alarming levels of hate-crime violence in 2019.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released data this week to show that hate crime levels in the United States have surpassed their highest levels in a decade. In 2019 alone, a total of 8,559 hate-based incidents were reported, with 4,784 incidents motivated by race or ethnicity; 1,650 attacks were based on the victim’s religion.

While the overwhelming majority of religiously motivated attacks targeted Jewish Americans, Sikh Americans and Muslim Americans also experienced alarming levels of violence. According to the report, approximately 219 Muslim Americans experienced hate-based incidents in 2019, the majority from White offenders, while 50 Sikh Americans and two Hindu Americans were targets of religiously motivated crimes by both White and Black offenders.