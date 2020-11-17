Indian-Americans Lobby for Ro Khanna as Harris’ Senate Successor

“Khanna has the essential qualities to meet this moment,” said IMPACT Executive Director Neil Makhija.

On 20 January, when Kamala Harris will move to the other side of Pennsylvania Ave, her seat in the California senate will be emptied. California Governor Gavin Newsom will appoint a new junior senator from the state once Harris is officially sworn in as the Vice President of the United States.

Among several names being floated in political circles to fill the seat is that of Indian-American Ro Khanna, who currently represents California's 17th congressional district.

A progressive Democrat, Khanna co-chaired the national campaign of Bernie Sanders.