Indian Americans Are Progressing, But With Power Comes Responsibility

Last month the United States Census Bureau published the 2020 Census that proved once again that America is indeed a melting pot of cultures. The improvements and changes made by the Bureau in the question design and data processing have enabled a more thorough investigation revealing that the US population is much more multiracial and diverse than what was measured in the past.

It also illuminated that Asians have nearly tripled in number in the last three decades and the group of Asians that are growing the fastest among them are the Indian Americans. At 4 million, they make up 1.2 percent of the US population.

Indian Americans are increasing their footprint in turfs that matter.