Indian Americans Have Found a New Hot Destination for Their Shaadis – Mexico!

Not to miss out, Juan Carlos became a desi wedding planner. “First time I saw a bride walk down to the mandap, I knew it was my calling. There were no local wedding planners in Cancun for Indian weddings. Couples brought their own planners from the US,” he tells us.

Juan’s team understands cultural nuances. "If they tell me grahshanti or Ganesh puja, I know exactly what set-ups are needed – when they need the havan pit and when they don’t – Indian parents love that. I plan brands of alcohol depending on whether clients are Punjabis or Gujaratis or Sindhis,” says Juan of JC Castillo Weddings, who has orchestrated extravagant events on demand.

“Even though we mostly provide horses, a couple requested for a special camel procession in Los Cabos for a photo shoot. The families wore wedding outfits and rode the camels. During doli time, a helicopter landed on the beach at sunset and the couple left on a quick flight in a symbolic vidaai. 90 percent of my clients come from the US, including those who wanted to go to India, but chose Cancun or Los Cabos this year," he says.