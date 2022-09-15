'Our Time to Lead': Indian Americans Are Becoming Politically Assertive in US

As America gears up for midterm polls, one of the fastest-growing racial voting blocs in America – Indian Americans – finds itself in the spotlight. They comprise 1.4 percent of the US population but have a substantial presence in the Senate battleground states like Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin and their numbers are quickly expanding in these states.

The last couple of election cycles has also delivered many firsts for Indian Americans in politics. In 2016, for the first time in the political history of America, five Indian-origin leaders got elected to the US Congress. Pramila Jayapal became the first Indian American woman elected to the House and Kamala Harris became the first Indian American US Senator.