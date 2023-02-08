Vinay Reddy: The Chief Architect of Joe Biden’s State of the Union Speech

United States President Joe Biden addressed his second State of the Union (SOTU), an annual message to Congress and one of the most momentous occasions on Washington DC’s political calendar, on Tuesday, 7 February.

In the lead-up to the speech, reports speculated not only the content of Biden’s speech, where he would boast about job creation under his presidency and the US’ approach with China, but also on the preparations behind the address and the minds who’ve played a key role in its drafting.