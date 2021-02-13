Forbidden Love: Some Desis in US are Bridging Racial-Religious Gap

An open heart surgery opened a father’s heart to let in his daughter’s partner – becoming a message of hope — rarely does a real life story unfold with Bollywood-ish logic. A message from a spiritual guru in Punjab to her NRI disciple in California unclogged the reservations in his heart, filling it with abundant blessings for his daughter’s choice of life partner.
The daughter in question — Maya Assar — now Maya Assar Malik after her 2020 ‘fairytale wedding’ with Zia Malik, her school mate and business partner, who she dated for more than a decade, recalls:
Their love melted barriers of faith and borders: the Assars are Hindu-Indians and the Maliks are Muslim-Pakistani. Both families live in California’s Cerritos, and recently celebrated the first anniversary of their union.
Maya’s sister Neha Assar is a sought after henna artist who has been at the heart of Southern California’s South Asian wedding scene since the mid-90s. She draws on a mingling of traditions in cross-cultural marriages in the conservative desi community.
Blessings from another Indian spiritual guru played a lovely role in Julia and Nish’s alliance. Russia-born Julia, who is white, moved to the US as a student, where she found purpose in ‘heartful-ness’ meditation. During her years of spiritual immersion, she met Jammu-born Nish who was working in San Francisco.
They were part of the same meditation group, but did not start dating in the ‘usual American style’. Julia and Nish visited Hyderabad to seek their guru’s permission to marry. With his blessings they married a year later, and now live in the San Francisco Bay Area. Shared ‘heartful-ness’ was critical to Julia:
But not all desis are blessed with spiritual intervention in their pursuit of love. South Asian parents don’t willingly embrace their children’s interracial and interfaith partners. Growing up in orthodox Hindu Indian families, youngsters often hear the racist ‘warning’ — ‘don’t marry a BMW — Black, Muslim or White’ — from parents and relatives at family gatherings.
Animosity between countries of origin, threats of disownment by peer groups and family, and social stigma make cross-cultural love a complete no-no for some. Within that scenario, many desis find that a white partner is a lot easier to accept than a black one — which once again highlights the problem of structural racism that needs more attention.
Even though they have highly educated, professionally ‘over-achieving’ progeny, ultimately for South Asian parents, it is more about losing their place in society. After the initial upset and reluctance, given time to digest, most desi parents relent grudgingly.
With the desi fetish for ‘fairness’, introducing a black partner to South Asian parents is among the most difficult to navigate. Ugandan born American Jonah is married to Guntur, Andhra-born British Swetha. Coming across ‘anti-blackness’ racist attitudes in South Asian circles led Jonah Batambuze to a call for action — the ‘#BlindianProject’ was founded to ‘dismantle anti-blackness’.
‘Blindian’ couples share their stories online via pictures and videos, and receive help and support in the group. Jonah conducts workshops to explain what anti-black racism looks like in the South Asian community, and finds that the #BlindianProject is relevant in and beyond the Indian subcontinent.
Refreshingly, some South Asian parents embrace their children’s partners more spontaneously than anticipated.
Neha and Tunde Ehindero have been married for a decade. The two met at their MBA school in Atlanta. They recognised early that ideally Neha’s parents would prefer her to choose an Indian partner, and Tunde’s family would prefer a Nigerian match for him. Growing up in Seattle, Neha’s was a ‘stereotypical Indian home, straddling both Indian and American identities’ — Hindi-speaking, vegetarian, Indian social circles, and Sai Baba followers.
After four years of being in a long distance relationship with Tunde who is black, Neha understood that they shared common values. She says:
Neha took her time to meet and get to know Tunde’s family in Nigeria. She introduced him first to her siblings and then over time, with their help to her parents, which went smoothly. “I arranged for his parents to meet my parents. My dad being my dad said at the restaurant — so when are we thinking about the marriage! We weren’t even engaged then.”
Mexico was the destination for their Nigerian-Catholic and Indian-Hindu wedding, with guests flying in from multiple continents.
While more desi youth continue in their endeavours to bust prejudices of race and religion, the list of cultures and races that are taboo for love in desi communities also keeps growing – Chinese, Vietnamese and Latinx have been added to the ‘forbidden’ ‘BMW’.
Steve’s traditional Chinese parents and grandparents are open to him marrying his Sikh Indian American fiancé who grew up in California’s Silicon Valley. He gets along with his fiance’s siblings, but her parents are not in the know. Steve finds the ‘Indian way’ stifling.
Halfway across the world from South Asia — though not the norm yet — desi hearts are taking the leap of faith into other cultures. In spite of prejudices stacked against them, desi dils (hearts) trust that cross cultural partners supplement their individual identities instead of replacing them. Fundamental values and love trump race, religion and borders.
(Savita Patel is a senior journalist and producer, who produced ‘Worldview India’, a weekly international affairs show, and produced ‘Across Seven Seas’, a diaspora show, both with World Report, aired on DD. She has also covered stories for Voice of America TV from California. She’s currently based in the San Francisco Bay Area. She tweets @SsavitaPatel. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
Published: undefined