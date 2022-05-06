Two Indian American Technocrats Felicitated for Making Governance More Effective

Image used for representative purposes only.
Two Indian American technocrats have been put on the StateScoop Top 50 2022 list.
Krishna Kumar Edathil from Texas has been given the award of State IT Leader of the Year and Nikhil Deshpande from Georgia has been felicitated for State Leadership of the Year.
These awards, according to the Statescoop website, "annually honor the best and the brightest who make state government more efficient and effective."
Edathil is the Director of Enterprise Solution Services for the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR).
He has launched the Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence of the state.
“Krishna’s leadership has been pivotal in accelerating technology modernisation efforts here in Texas. He is a trusted partner for our customer agencies on their digital transformation journeys,” the state chief information officer and executive director of Texas DIR said.
On the other hand, Nikhil Deshpande, Georgia state's longtime chief digital officer, has immensely contributed to state's social media presence.
“We cannot just be offering online services with technology in mind, we have to… (keep) users at the centre and then build the services around user needs,” Deshpande has reasoned.
He asserts that his team is committed to ensuring that citizens can use state services via digital means.
