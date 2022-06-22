Indian-origin Suraj Patel Gets Andrew Yang's Approval in NY's Congressional Race

Andrew Yang, a former mayoral candidate for New York City, has declared his endorsement for Indian American Suraj Patel in the city's Democratic Congressional primary race. This race also features popular candidates such as Representatives Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney.

Patel will run for the newly drawn 12th Congressional district in New York City.

As a former Obama staffer, Patel continues to be an adviser to political campaigns and technology startups in addition to his role as the President of the Sun Group of Companies.

Patel has previously contested against Maloney. In 2020, he performed well in the liberal parts of Brooklyn and Queens, however, lost by four points. With the redrawing of the districts, District 12 is now 62 percent white, according to Census Reporter.

Yang, who ran for President in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries and the 2021 New York City Democratic Mayoral primary, said he was endorsing Patel because he "understands the future".