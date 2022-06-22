Indian-origin Suraj Patel Gets Andrew Yang's Approval in NY's Congressional Race

Indian American candidate Suraj Patel is running for New York City's Democratic Congressional primary race in 2022.
Official campaign website: SurajPatel.nyc
Andrew Yang, a former mayoral candidate for New York City, has declared his endorsement for Indian American Suraj Patel in the city's Democratic Congressional primary race. This race also features popular candidates such as Representatives Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney.
Patel will run for the newly drawn 12th Congressional district in New York City.
As a former Obama staffer, Patel continues to be an adviser to political campaigns and technology startups in addition to his role as the President of the Sun Group of Companies.
Patel has previously contested against Maloney. In 2020, he performed well in the liberal parts of Brooklyn and Queens, however, lost by four points. With the redrawing of the districts, District 12 is now 62 percent white, according to Census Reporter.
Yang, who ran for President in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries and the 2021 New York City Democratic Mayoral primary, said he was endorsing Patel because he "understands the future".
As a child of Indian immigrants, Patel knows the hardships of starting a family business in hospitality. From running a bodega to bussing tables, filling vending machines, doing motel laundry and helping his father out on construction sites, Patel has seen the impact of financial crisis first-hand, according to his official campaign website.
As an attorney, business leader and business ethics lecturer at New York University, Patel has worked for former President Barack Obama on both his campaigns.
If elected, he plans to do his bit in passing comprehensive gun violence prevention legislation and transform the immigration system.
(With inputs from SurajPatel.nyc, India West, and Census Reporter)
