Indian-origin Biologist Named Dean Of Vanderbilt University's School Of Medicine

Vanderbilt University has named Indian American structural biologist John Kuriyan as its Dean of the School of Medicine Basic Sciences, according to a university press release.

Kuriyan will begin his new role from 1 January, 2023 and succeed Lawrence J. Marnett, the founding dean of Basic Sciences. Vanderbilt University is located in Nashville, Tennessee in the United States.

Over the last 30 years, Kuriyan has been recognized as a Distinguished Professor of Molecular and Cell Biology and Professor of Chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley. He has also fulfilled the role of an investigator with Howard Hughes Medical Institute.