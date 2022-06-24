Indian-origin Biologist Named Dean Of Vanderbilt University's School Of Medicine

John Kuriyan, structural biologist and newly appointed Dean of the School of Medicine Basic Sciences, Vanderbilt University.
Vanderbilt University has named Indian American structural biologist John Kuriyan as its Dean of the School of Medicine Basic Sciences, according to a university press release.
Kuriyan will begin his new role from 1 January, 2023 and succeed Lawrence J. Marnett, the founding dean of Basic Sciences. Vanderbilt University is located in Nashville, Tennessee in the United States.
Over the last 30 years, Kuriyan has been recognized as a Distinguished Professor of Molecular and Cell Biology and Professor of Chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley. He has also fulfilled the role of an investigator with Howard Hughes Medical Institute.
Kuriyan is also a member of the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Medicine in addition to being a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He is also a foreign member of the Royal Society which is the independent scientific academy of the United Kingdom.
Apart from his academic accolades, Kuriyan is known for being a co-founder of Nurix Therapeutics, which is a publicly-traded biotech company. Nurix specializes in developing and testing therapies for late-stage cancers in the clinic.
Born in India, Kuriyan studied for two years at the University of Madras before joining the Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania. After completing his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Juniata College in 1981, he went on to earn a doctorate in physical chemistry from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1986.
His graduate advisers were distinguished scientists Martin Karplus and Gregory A. Petski, who were also his mentors during Kuriyan's postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard University. Karplus is a 2013 Nobel Prize winner in chemistry.
