Indian American Man Kills Daughter-in-Law Over Divorce Plan: What We Know So Far

The next morning, the police arrested Sital from his residence in Fresno. During a subsequent search of his home, police recovered a .22 calibre Baretta pistol, according to the police investigative summary.

The Santa Clara District Attorney’s office filed murder charges against Sital Dosanjh on Wednesday.

Sital was transported to the San Jose Main Jail, where he is currently being held without bail. During his arraignment, the formal reading of charges against a suspect, he was seen wearing a red jumpsuit, which is reserved for high security inmates.