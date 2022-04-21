Indian-American Scientist To Be Felicitated by Indo-American Chamber of Commerce

Vivek Lall.
Chief executive of General Atomics Global Corporation Vivek Lall, due to his contribution in the defence sector, has been nominated for the prestigious Entrepreneur Leadership Awards by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce.
The 53-year-old has been selected for the Global Leader in Defence & Aviation Sector award category, PTI reported.
India's Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia will be the Chief Guest of the event in which the award will be presented.
He also contributed to research for single-engine blades for Canada's National Aeronautical Establishment, and completed his aeronautical engineering master's degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida.
After the master's degree, he worked with NASA Ames Research Center, after which he finished his PhD in aerospace engineering at Wichita State University, Kansas.
In 1996, he joined the Boeing Company as an aerospace engineer, and in 2003, the company moved Lall to Delhi as managing director of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.
In May 2007, he was appointed as vice-president and country head for India, Boeing Defense Space & Security.
In 2018, Lockheed Martin, the American aerospace and defence company, appointed Lall as vice president, Aeronautics Strategy and Business Development.
Since June 2020, he has been serving as the chief executive of General Atomics Global Corporation.
Lall is also a senior advisor to the Center for Commerce and Diplomacy at the University of California San Diego, and is also on the Board of the Center for Advancing Global Business at San Diego State University.
