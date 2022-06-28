Indian American Satnam Singh Shot Dead in New York, No Arrests Yet

Singh was sitting in the black Jeep Wrangler Sahara borrowed from a friend when a gunman approached and started shooting, New York Daily News reported.

Singh was rushed from the scene to Jamaica Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Although police said the gunman approached Singh on foot, neighbours said the shots came from a silver-coloured sedan with a black trunk as it passed the Jeep.

“(Singh) was walking up 129th St going to the car and the other car with the perp in it came up,” said neighbour Joan Cappellani.