Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna Pushes for CAATSA Waiver to India

Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna has pushed for a waiver for India with regards to the Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), despite Delhi's reliance on Moscow for military imports, ANI reported on Thursday, 7 July.

A leader from the Democratic Party representing California, Khanna said, "While India faces immediate needs to maintain its heavily Russian-built weapons systems, a waiver to sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act during this transition period is in the best interests of the United States and the US-India defence partnership to deter aggressors in light of Russia and China's close partnership."