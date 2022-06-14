Indian American Reappointed to Top University Position by Texas Governor

Ashok Kumar Mago and former President Pranab Mukherjee in 2014.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/indiandiaspora2)
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Indian American businessperson Ashok Kumar Mago as a member to the Board of Regents of the University of North Texas System, the governing body for the University of North Texas System.
A distinguished alumnus of Leadership Dallas, a leadership development program by the Dallas Regional Chamber and the University of Texas at Dallas, Mago received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Delhi and a Masters of Business Administration from UTD.
The founding chairperson of the US-Indian Chamber (formerly the Greater Dallas Indo-American Chamber), Mago was appointed for a second consecutive term.
He has also previously served as the Dallas Plan and Zoning Commission Commissioner and was the governor of the District 2X1 Lions Club International.
Besides Mago, Governor Greg Abbott also appointed Lindy Rydman, Co-Owner of Spec’s Wines, Spirits and Finer Foods and Laura Wright, who has served as Chair of the UNT System Board of Regents since 2019.
