Indian Americans in Chicago Rally for Israel

Jewish activist Peggy Shapiro (left) and Indian-American Oncologist and leader Dr Bharat Barai (right) were part of the two rallies in Chicago.
In an attempt to show solidarity towards the Jewish people, several Indian Americans took to the streets and rallied for their cause. The rallies took place in several areas in Chicago, including one in downtown.
Two rallies were held in the state over the weekend. The demonstration witnessed Indian-American leader Dr Bharat Barai and Jewish leader Peggy Shapiro, along with officers from the Israel consulate in attendance, as reported by PTI. They maintained that Israel was only protecting its people and the main cause of the violence is the bombing from Gaza (by the Hamas). Peggy Shapiro thanked the ‘Hindu-American community’ for their support.
While the United States has supported Israel’s right to defend itself, in a recent development, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Mr TS Tirumurti condemned violence from both sides and reiterated India’s commitment towards the Palestinian cause and the two-state solution at the UN Security Debate on the Middle East. Although, nothing was clearly mentioned about East Jerusalem, the absence of the Indian flag behind the Israeli PM in his recent video and TS Tirumurti's speech received backlash from Indian netizens.
Tweets by TS Tirumurti shortly after his speech at the UN Security Debate
The Al Jazeera attributed this to the ‘Indian Hindutva support to Israel and Gaza bombings'. Support for Israel has been pouring in from members of the BJP, the party which Prime Minister Modi belongs to and from social media accounts followed by the party’s leadership, some of whom have been accused of spreading hate against the Muslim community.
Although liberal Indians and activists like Arundhati Roy have condemned Israel’s handling of the situation, the social media has been going back and forth on the opposition to it.
India has historically been a supporter of the Palestinian people and the Arab's right over the area, it also shares a close relationship with the state of Israel.
(With inputs from the PTI and Al Jazeera)
Published: 19 May 2021,06:26 PM IST