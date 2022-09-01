'Disgusting Dog': Indian-American Racially Abused by Sikh Man in California

The abuser, a Sikh man, has been identified as Singh Tejinder.
(Disclaimer: Abusive words used. Reader discretion is advised.)
In yet another alleged hate crime in the United States, a purported video shows an Indian-American man, Krishnan Jayaraman, being racially abused by another Indian-American at a Taco Bell outlet in California's Fremont, more than a week ago.
The abuser, a 37-year-old Sikh man identified as Singh Tejinder, said to Jayaraman, "You're a Hindu who bathes in cow urine. Indian people are a joke. Look at this nasty sh*t."
Jayaraman also alleged that Tejinder spat on the counter of the fast food outlet. "I'm not here to pick a fight with you, what do you want?" the former reportedy said, according to a website called KTLA.com.
After the incident, in a series of tweets, Jayaraman wrote that he was "grateful for the @FremontPD (Fremont Police Department) to come to the rescue from a racist abuser at @tacobell Fremont! The part that sucked was that the abuser spit on the counter where food was being served and despite pointing that out, the Taco Bell employees continued serving the food on it."
He also uploaded the full video on YouTube. Additionally, Jayaraman told NBC Bay Area, "I was scared, to be honest with you. I was infuriated on the one hand, but I was scared that what if this guy becomes too belligerent and then comes after me?"
After the incident came to light, Police Chief Sean Washington wrote to the community, "We take hate incidents and hate crimes seriously, and understand the significant impact they have on our community. These incidents are despicable. We are here to protect all community members, regardless of their gender, race, nationality, religion, and other differences."
Just a few days ago, a Mexican-American woman by the name of Esmeralda Upton was arrested by Texas Police on 25 August, after she was seen assaulting a group of four Indian-American women in a viral video.
