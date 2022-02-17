Indian-American Raaheela Ahmed to Run for Maryland Senate as a Democrat

Ahmed's profile on her website says that she will fight for "working families through her progressive platform that prioritises educational equity, strengthening our democracy, universal healthcare, environmental justice, affordable housing, corporate accountability, and criminal justice and immigration reform."

She first ran for a public office in 2012, when was only 18-years-old.

An underdog in that election, for Prince George’s County Board of Education, she lost by 3 percent margin, by ultimately bounced back in the 2016 election.

She was again re-elected to the Board in 2020.

Additionally, as Deputy Director of Campus Vote Project, Ahmed is currently focusing on helping students to vote in local and national elections.

The primaries for her Senate race begin on 28 January. She will be contesting from the Democratic Party.

(With inputs from TOI)