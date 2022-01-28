Indian-American NGO Ranked 10th on Benevity's List of Charitable Organisations

Sewa International, an Indian-American non-profit organisation, jumped to the 10th spot in the latest list of charitable organisations for 2021 released by Benevity, a Canadian start up company.

It made the cut due to all the social work that it did during last year's COVID-19 crises in both India and the United States.

According to its website, Sewa International is a "Hindu faith-based, humanitarian, non-profit service organisation" that seeks to "serve humanity irrespective of race, colour, religion, gender or nationality".

The data for Sewa International's work was provided by a Calgary-based company, Benevity, which is a start-up that provides charitable donation-management platforms for non-profit groups.