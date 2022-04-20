Indian American Navy Veteran Shanti Sethi To Be Kamala Harris' Defence Adviser

Sethi is the first Indian American commander of a major US Navy combat ship, and according to her LinkedIn profile, in her new role, she will coordinate National Security Adviser documentation across the Office of the Vice President.

She commanded the USS Decatur, a guided-missile destroyer, from December 2010 to May 2012.

Notably, she is also the first female commander of a US naval vessel to visit India.

(With inputs from PTI and Politico.)