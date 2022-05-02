Meet Indian-American Nand Mulchandani, the First-Ever CTO of the CIA

An Indian-American Silicon Valley IT expert named has been appointed as the first ever Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

The announcement regarding the same was made by Director William J Burns on Twitter.

"CIA Director William J. Burns appoints Nand Mulchandani as CIA's first Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With more than 25 years of experience, Mr. Mulchandani will ensure the Agency is leveraging cutting-edge innovations to further CIA's mission," the CIA said in a tweet.