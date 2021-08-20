Sanjay Wadhwa Named Deputy Director of SEC's Enforcement Division

"Over the hundreds of investigations he has overseen, Sanjay Wadhwa has helped the SEC root out wrongdoing, pursue charges against those who seek to manipulate or defraud investors, and partner with criminal authorities to prosecute bad actors," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler in the press release. "Sanjay's breadth of experience and dedication to protecting investors make him well qualified to serve as Deputy Director of the Enforcement Division. I look forward to working with him in his new role."