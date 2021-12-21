Meet Mini Timmaraju, the Indian American Fighting for Reproductive Freedom in US

“I lobby the legislature to ensure reproductive rights,” is how Indian American Mini Timmaraju explained her work to perplexed aunts in Hyderabad during one of her India visits.

“My aunties had a hard time understanding this, politically. They asked, 'are these programs not funded by the government?' They were surprised because in India abortion is much more readily available and paid for by the state. India has a progressive stance on reproductive rights. Abortion is liberalised due to the government's family planning policy. US politicians are actively trying to fix this. US has a tremendous impact on policy issues across the globe including abortion access,” adds Mini Timmaraju, the President of NARAL Pro-Choice America, an organisation that has been leading the fight for abortion access in the US, for over half a century.