Biden Administration Appoints Meena Seshamani as Director of Medicare

Meena Seshamani is 43-year-old surgeon and health policy expert who will lead Medicare.
(Photo Courtesy: thectac.org)
Dr Meena Seshamani has been appointed to lead the US Centre for Medicare, as the Biden administration continues to show confidence in Indian Americans. She will serve as CMS Deputy Administrator and Director for Medicare.
She is an Indian-American health policy expert who worked as a health care executive, health economist and a physician, and has served on the Biden-Harris transition Health and Human Services agency review team. Seshamani also served as Vice President of Clinical Care Transformation at MedStar Health and was entrusted to implement population health and value-based intensive care.
Prior to that, she was director in the office of Health Reform at the US Department of Health where she is credited with the strategy and implementation of the Affordable Care Act.
Having graduated in both economics and medicine, Seshamani completed her residency training in Otolaryngology Neck and Head surgery at John Hopkins University school of medicine. She has since then practised as a surgeon at Kaiser Permanente in San Francisco and as an associate professor at Georgetown University School of Medicine.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined