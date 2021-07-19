Indian American Economist Manish Bapna Named President & CEO of NRDC

Manish’s passion, vision and leadership, along with his experience in both the US and international policy arenas, will be critical to strengthening NRDC’s impact in this next phase of climate activism. He will accelerate our work to protect people’s health, advance climate justice, revive our economy and put people to work, all while safeguarding critical wildlife and wild place.

Mitch Bernard, Interim President and CEO and Chief Counsel of NRDC