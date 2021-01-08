Indian-American Lawmakers Recount US Capitol Siege

As an armed, violent pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday, 6 January, all four Indian American lawmakers – Pramila Jayapal from Washington, Raja Krishnamoorthi from Illinois, Ami Bera and Ro Khanna, both from California – took shelter at safe places inside the capitol and waited for the chaos to die down.

“It was a very scary moment,” Jayapal told Seattle Times, recounting the incident. She said she “crouched behind a railing in the House gallery, seeking shelter from a scene that more closely resembled a terrorist attack than a peaceful transfer of power".