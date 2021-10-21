Indian American Lawmakers Meet Biden to Discuss Build Back Better Plan

Jaypal told the press that the president was working hard to complete this task and that he has been consistent about his bottom-line numbers: USD 1.9-USD 2.2 trillion.

Deputy Whip for the Congressional Progressive Caucus Ro Khanna told in a statement that the President in the meeting outlined an inspiring framework for the bill keeping progressive agendas like Climate Action and Child tax credit.

He reiterated the importance of such conversations. “It is incredibly important that Democrats get behind the president's agenda and come together to deliver this win for the American people. The well-being of millions of Americans is at stake and the world is watching," he added.