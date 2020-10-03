Indian American Lawmakers Introduce Resolution Honouring Gandhiji

Tara Bahl "As we celebrate the anniversary of his birth on October 2nd, I am proud to honuor Mahatma Gandhi's incredible life and enduring legacy through this bipartisan resolution," said Krishnamoorthi.

On 2 October, Indian-American members of the House, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, and Ro Khanna, together with India Caucus Chairmen Brad Sherman and George Holding, have introduced a bipartisan resolution to honour the life of Mahatma Gandhi and his enduring legacy in the present world.

In recognition of the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, the resolution “encourages the people of the United States to observe the International Day of Non-Violence and supports freedom of religion around the world". It further "encourages individual and community self-improvement and civic education and recognises that elections, democracy, and freedom are essential rights for all people.”

“Despite facing tremendous hardship and injustice throughout his life, Gandhi never wavered in his fight for freedom, dignity and equality for all,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi. “The example he set continues to inspire thousands of people young and old across the world today.” “His principle of non-violent protest spawned civil rights movements around the world and continues to inspire similarly non-violent movements to this day.”

“Today, as we celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, we must also honor his extraordinary life and enduring legacy of non-violence and equality” said Sherman. “As Co-Chair of the Caucus on India and Indian Americans, I was proud to help introduce this bipartisan resolution that commemorates Gandhi’s contributions towards freedom struggles across the world.” The resolution, Sherman argued, will "help enshrine Gandhi’s eternal message: All our activities should be centred in truth. Where there is no truth, there can be no true knowledge.”