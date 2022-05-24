Indian American Lawmakers Express 'Deep Concern' About Texas Bullying Incident

A video of an Indian American boy being violently bullied by his white classmate on 11 May in Texas has gone viral and created outrage on social media.
(Photo: screenshot from viral video)
All four Indian American members of the United States (US) Congress have expressed their concern regarding a recent incident from a school in Texas in which an Indian-origin boy was assaulted at a school.
The video of the disturbing incident went viral on social media, and the details of it can be found here.
"We are writing to express our deep concern about the recent incident of bullying which occurred at Coppell Middle School North in the Coppell Independent School District (CISD). As you know, a widely circulated video of the incident shows 14-year-old Shaan Pritmani being assaulted and eventually 'choked out' in an alleged wrestling maneuver that could have resulted in serious injury," read a rare joint statement by Congressmen Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.
"This video has sparked widespread outrage in the Indian American community. As Indian American members of Congress and representatives of our diverse communities, the possibility of a young Indian American being targeted in this manner is extremely disturbing," the statement added.
The statement was addressed to Superintendent of Coppell Independent School District (CISD) in Texas, and principal of Coppell Middle School.
In the disturbing video, Shaan Pritmani refuses to get up after his aggressor tries to intimidate him into doing so, following which the latter tries to strangulate him.
Pritmani still refuses to bow down and grabs the hand of the bully, pushing it away.
Even after falling off, the bully holds Pritmani down by the shoulders, and then tries to lift him up, which is when the viral video ends.
An online petition initiated by the parents demands that "the aggressor be removed from my son's school immediately."