Indian American Krishnan Rajagopalan to Receive AABDC's Highest Honour

The highest honour of the night will be awarded to Anne Chow, CEO of AT&T Business, and Krishnan Rajagapolan, CEO of Heidrick & Struggles. Each year, the 'outstanding 50' award committee identifies and selects outstanding leaders who have built a successful business or who have distinguished themselves in their community. Of those, the committee also identifies a top Pinnacle Award recipient who has reached the acme of his/her professional career and is widely acknowledged as a leader in their industry.

AABDC Press Release