Indian American Krishnan Rajagopalan to Receive AABDC's Highest Honour

The Asian American Business Development Council has named Chicago based Heidrick and Struggles' CEO Rajagopalan as recipient of highest honor on their 15 September event.
The Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC) has named Krishnan Rajagopalan, CEO of Illinois based Heidrick & Struggles, as one among the annual Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Awards.
Rajagopalan will be bestowed with the highest honour by the AABDC. With last year's event being cancelled due to the outbreak of the pandemic, the 2021 event is widely awaited. The award ceremony will take place on 15 September with a day long conference followed by a gala dinner, at the Asia Society in New York.
The AABDC, spanning two decades, has honoured over 850 Asian Americans corporate executives and entrepreneurs, representing scores of industries nationwide, through its annual award program, India West reported.
Rajagopalan is the President and CEO of the Chicago-based Management Consultancy Heidrick and Struggles. He has been with the company for 20 years, where he started as Global Practice Managing Partner. He has been promoted thrice and has held the office of CEO for over four years now. he serves on the board of directors of the firm.
He studied at Baltimore's John Hopkins University and the University of Chicago. He worked as a partner at AT Kearney for eight years before joining Heidrick and Struggles.
