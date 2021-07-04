'Fireworks!' What 4 July Means to These Indian-American Kids

Nearly 8 years old, Saanika Desai has never been formally taught the relevance of 4 July in America, but the chirpy young girl from San Jose, California knows the answer. "Fourth of July is Independence Day," she smiles, before adding that she visits her friend's place and watches the fireworks that commemorate the day.

Observed as a federal holiday in the United States, the fourth of July marks the day the Declaration of Independence, a historic document drafted by Thomas Jefferson, was signed, freeing 13 colonies from British rule – which subsequently formed the United States of America.

"It's very important to us because it is the day when we finally, you know, got our freedom from Great Britain. We love to have parades, and fireworks and all the fun, fun things," said Siddharth Tripathi, a 12-year-old from Dallas, Texas.