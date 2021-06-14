Indian American Wins Democratic Primary for Mayor of Edison

Twenty-seven-year-old Indian American Vice President for city council of Edison Sam Joshi received a nod in the Democratic Primary to run for the post of Mayor of Edison, New Jersey.
Unofficial results show Joshi secured 5,955 votes, running ahead by almost 2,800 votes. Other candidates Mahesh Bhagia secured 3,185 votes whereas Arthur Esposito secured 564.
Joshi received endorsements from key Democrats in New Jersey. He is the current vice president of the council and was earlier on the zoning board of adjustment and on the fair rental housing authority in 2016-2017 and 2010-2014 respectively.
While speaking to My Central Jersey, Sam Joshi said, "I look forward to the general election and hopefully a new beginning in January that will deliver the bold, transformative leadership Edison deserves.
Joshi is likely to face Republican Keith Hahn and independent candidates Mayor Thomas Lankey, Councilman Richard Brescher and Christo Makropoulos in the November general elections.
(With inputs from My Central Jersey and TOI)
