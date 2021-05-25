Two Indian-American Kids Raise Funds to Help India Fight COVID-19

Aanya chalked up a plan and told about the initiative to her parents, who encouraged both the sisters to go ahead.

"I came up with the plan because I thought I can bake. I love baking and I am good at baking so I can earn money by baking," said Aanya, a self-taught baker.

With the help of her parents, she printed flyers for her bake sale and put them up at her apartment and school, winning support for her fundraiser.

Aanya and Shyla collected US $4,400 from selling brownies, cupcakes, chocolate chip cookies, double chocolate chip cookies, and cakes.

Asked how she plans to help India with the money, Aanya said, "I am sending it to a charity that I trust because they get oxygen, they are building more hospitals, and they’re giving a lot of money to different hospitals."