Indian-American General Counsel of Twitter Faces Online Abuse After Musk's Tweet

Elon Musk and Vijaya Gadde.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
Indian-American Vijaya Gadde, who is the chief legal officer and general counsel of Twitter, is on the receiving end of a barrage of online abuse on Wednesday, 27 April, after Elon Musk criticised a content decision made by the legal team almost two years ago.
He called a decision Twitter had made in 2020 to block a New York Post story about Hunter Biden (Joe Biden's son) "incredibly inappropriate."
Musk did not use Gadde's name in his tweet, which was in response to an article posted by conservative journalist Saagar Enjeti.
"Vijaya Gadde, the top censorship advocate at Twitter who famously gaslit the world on Joe Rogan’s podcast and censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, is very upset about the @elonmusk takeover," Enjeti had tweeted.
He even posted a meme featuring Gadde about Twitter's "left-wing bias" during a discussion on a podcast show, The Joe Rogan Experience, with American YouTuber Tim Pool and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.
As a consequence of Musk's statement, negative remarks, some of them racist, were thrown at Gadde by Twitter users.
Other Twitter users blamed her for destroying countless accounts for "speaking the truth." Some even wanted her out of the company.
It is important to note that Musk doesn't own Twitter yet even though he is bound by a contract with the company's current management, and the two sides have agreed to certain rules.
His tweets about Gadde have raised questions about his commitment to the rules of the deal, even though it is unlikely that Twitter will pull out of it because of the controversy.