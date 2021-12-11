Indian-American Gautam Raghavan Promoted to Key White House Post

Indian-American Gautam Raghavan was appointed as the director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel by United States President Joe Biden on Friday, 10 December.

Raghavan will succeed Cathy Russell, who is set to become the executive director of UNICEF.

"I am also pleased that Gautam Raghavan, who has worked in tandem with Cathy from day one, will become PPO’s new Director — a seamless transition that will enable us to continue building a federal workforce that is efficient, effective, dependable, and diverse," said President Biden in an announcement on Friday.